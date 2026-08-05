Why Buy Now, Pay Later Was Never Just About Credit

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The tale of two Lucys will make my point.

Meet 22-year-old Gen Z Lucy. She’s buying a $120 pair of shoes, and using a BNPL provider, is able to split the tab into four $30 payments. She has the $120 in her checking account but would rather not see all of it leave in one fell swoop.

Meet 35-year-old millennial Lucy. She has a new baby girl on the way and has a shopping cart filled with the crib, the changing table, the rocker and a few cute baby animal prints for the wall. The total is $3,750 in all, and she picks a 6-month plan. Maybe it’s 0% because the retailer is helping to juice the conversion. Maybe it isn’t, and she decides that a clearly disclosed interest charge over a predictable pay-back period is a fair price for keeping cash in the bank just to have it handy before the baby arrives.

Both Lucys have the same desire to spread out their payments over time. They come to two completely different decisions about how to pay for what they want to buy. One has a shorter term. One a longer, even maybe with interest. Both of those decisions are 100% rational.

Read More: Why Gen Z Uses BNPL and Installments Differently

What both Lucys were shopping for was a payment schedule. Neither was short of credit. Both had a card in the wallet, and both had a BNPL provider that had already underwritten them and told them, to the dollar, how much they had to spend. Borrowing capacity was settled before either one reached checkout. What neither the card nor the balance could tell them was what this purchase would cost each month and when it would be over. That turned out to be as important as the shoes or the nursery.

What neither the card nor the balance could tell them was what this purchase would cost each month and when it would be over.



It’s also what a decade of BNPL debate and regulatory scrutiny has managed to miss. The argument has been about whether these consumers should have access to credit. They already did, from more than one place. To see what they were actually missing, you have to go back further than 2020, further than Bill Me Later in 2000, to the product everyone stopped thinking about a long time ago.

The original pay-later product. The general-purpose credit card.

The General-Purpose Credit Card Was the Original Pay-Later Product

The general purpose credit card was the first pay-later product, and for close to 70 years it has offered something no BNPL plan does. Total and complete flexibility. A revolving line the consumer controls, underwritten by an issuer. Pay it in full and owe nothing. Pay the minimum. Pay whatever is left after the mortgage and the daycare bill. Every month, the cardholder decides how much of the balance to carry.

That flexibility comes with rules, and the rules are part of the product and its economics. Miss a payment and you get dinged. A fee, a rate bump, an account that gets closed. Handle it well and the line goes up. It’s a relationship with an issuer with a built-in feedback loop.

Read More: Is Revolving Credit Cooling or Simply Catching Its Breath?

What that card never offered was certainty, beyond knowing how much available credit a consumer could spend using it. A revolving balance has no schedule and sometimes a very long path to the finish line. The minimum moves. The interest compounds. Ask a cardholder carrying $2,000 exactly when that balance will be paid off and what it will have cost her in interest, and you’ll likely get a blank stare. But that’s the product working as designed. Flexibility and a fixed payoff date are opposites, tradeoffs, and it was hard to have both with that one credit product.

Flexibility and a fixed payoff date are opposites, tradeoffs, and it was hard to have both with that one credit product.



Paying later is the one thing BNPL never had to invent. Most BNPL users have a card in their wallet when they click Pay in 4, and the ones opening a new Affirm or Klarna line are being underwritten for the same privilege the card already gave them. What BNPL added was the predictability of a schedule. A fixed amount over a fixed period to a payoff.

Four payments. Two weeks apart. Eight weeks and it’s over. No interest, no revolving, no math. Lucy knew the amount, the count and the end date before completing the purchase. Price had little to do with it. What BNPL sold was certainty, delivered at the moment of decision, to people who already had flexibility in their wallets and wanted something more predictable.

For a while, that certainty by itself was enough. It was enough for a pair of jeans and a Peloton. Then consumers did what consumers always do. They started wanting both.

Not flexibility instead of predictability. Not certainty instead of flexibility. Both. From one provider, in one relationship, decided purchase by purchase. Four payments for the shoes. Six for the nursery. Payments that fit the household budget with a cash cushion as an added bonus.

That’s the new credit mashup. Nobody sells it all just yet. Both sides are building toward it from opposite ends. The consumer data says they should hurry.

PYMNTS Data: 88% of BNPL Users Want to Pick Their Own Payment Plan

The data collected in the June 2026 edition of “The Pay Later Ecosystem Report” from PYMNTS Intelligence makes the point hard to argue with.

Among consumers who used BNPL in the prior three months, 88% said they prefer a provider that lets them choose how many payments to split a purchase into. Forty-six percent felt strongly about it. Four percent said it didn’t matter.

BNPL is more than an affordability play. It’s about liquidity, certainty and control.



When nearly nine in 10 users agree on something, it has stopped being a feature and become the product. The insight is about choice inside a single credit provider relationship. Lucy wants to decide, purchase by purchase, how many payments it takes.

Read More: The Next Battle in Credit Won’t Be for Top of Wallet

Thin files and tight budgets have little to do with it. The preference holds at 84% or higher in every generation except Gen Z, and it barely moves with income at 82% among households under $50,000, 92% among those earning $100,000 to $150,000. Turns out Lucy with the nursery and Lucy with the shoes want the same thing.

It’s also the same point I’ve been making for years. BNPL is more than an affordability play. It’s about liquidity, certainty and control. It’s about deciding in advance what a purchase will cost each month and when it will be done. That math matters at $120 and it matters at $3,750.

Read More: The BNPL Story Everyone’s Getting Wrong

Affirm, Klarna, PayPal and Afterpay Are in a Statistical Tie — and None Offers the Full Package

PYMNTS Intelligence reports that as of May 2026, Affirm was used by 45% of BNPL users. Klarna, 44%. PayPal Pay Later, 44%. Afterpay, 42%. The four largest brands in the category sit within three percentage points of one another.

That’s not a market with a clear leader. That’s a photo finish.

Consumers also don’t appear to be picking sides. Seventy-four percent used two or more providers within three months, up from 68% a year earlier. Half use two or three. A quarter use four or more.

That means Lucy doesn’t have a BNPL provider. She has a portfolio of them open on her phone.

Read More: 74% of BNPL Users Choose More Than One Provider

What reads as being finicky or arbitrary is a workaround. Three-quarters of users are assembling the credit mashup by hand. One provider for the short plan, another for the long one, a card for the month that goes sideways. Because not one of them has been handed the whole thing through a single provider. That’s unmet demand with a coping mechanism attached.

So what decides which one Lucy goes for at checkout?

Rewards move satisfaction. Predictable payment amounts and terms move the decision.



Not brand. Lucy has four at the ready, plus her credit cards. And not rewards either, though the industry keeps reaching for that lever. Thirty-eight percent of consumers say rewards would make them more satisfied with their pay-later provider. But compare that with the 88% who want to choose their own payment plan and term and the rank order is more clear. Rewards move satisfaction. Predictable payment amounts and terms move the decision.

Read More: Why the Offers Economy Is Broken

When four providers are separated by three points and three-quarters of users keep several apps in rotation, there’s no advantage in the logo. The moat belongs to whoever makes the credit mashup workaround unnecessary.

63% of BNPL Users Would Pay Interest for a Longer, Clearer Repayment Term

Two-thirds of users in the PYMNTS Intelligence June study, 66%, said they’d accept interest in exchange for a longer repayment schedule. Fourteen percent said no way. Paying over time, at a stated cost, is the majority view. It’s also what people have been doing with cards for decades. The difference is that now they can see the whole deal — terms and payoff periods — before they take it.

That’s the insight. Consumers haven’t learned to love interest. They’ve learned to tell the difference between a cost they can see and a cost that surprises them. A fixed installment plan states the number of payments, the size of each and the total before the purchase clears. Beginning, middle, end. It fits into a budget.

Revolving is a different animal, and this is where the card’s flexibility works against the cardholder. Lucy’s buying breathing room at a known price rather than opening an indefinite relationship with a balance that outlives the thing she bought.

The people most willing to pay for that breathing room aren’t the borrowers the “BNPL is predatory” story would like to anchor that narrative.



The people most willing to pay for that breathing room aren’t the borrowers the “BNPL is predatory” story would like to anchor that narrative. More than three in four super-prime users would pay interest for a longer, predictable term, against 50% of subprime users. It’s nearly eight in 10 among consumers who aren’t living paycheck to paycheck, and 75% among Millennials. Prime earning years, household formation years, and Pay in 4’s original converts.

Read More: The New Face of Credit is the Debit Card

Experience with BNPL makes the case even sharper. Among consumers using a single BNPL provider, 46% would pay interest for a longer plan. Among those who have used four or more, it’s 82%. Having assembled the mashup by hand, they know the value. They want it on the menu, ready for the purchase that calls for it.

None of this makes every plan good or every borrower creditworthy. It does make it harder to argue that interest-bearing installments are mostly a trap for people who don’t understand what they signed. To me, this all looks like informed choice.

Above $500, BNPL Users Want Interest-Bearing Installments

So where does the interest/no interest dividing line sit? Right where you would expect. Where keeping the powder dry matters for a lot of people.

Willingness to pay interest for a longer plan sits at 54% for purchases under $100 and 58% from $100 to $499. Cross $500 and it jumps to 79%. Above $1,000, it’s 76%.

Read More: BNPL’s Next Act Is as Consumer Working Capital

It also explains why BNPL outgrew the apparel and electronics that defined its early years. Travel, furniture and home improvement need more than one repayment schedule. Pay in 4 handles the small purchase. Six, 12 or 24 months handles the big one. The point of the credit mashup menu is to have the right predictable term available at the moment someone decides to buy.

Citi, Chase and Amex Are Bolting Fixed Payment Plans Onto Existing Credit Cards

Banks have been watching this evolution in their own transaction data for years. Now they’re acting on it, retrofitting a schedule onto a product built to avoid having one.

Citi Flex Pay lets eligible cardholders turn purchases of $75 or more into fixed monthly payments inside the card account, with no new application and no new credit pull. Chase Pay Over Time and American Express Plan It do versions of the same. All of them run on the customer’s existing credit line instead of asking a new lender to underwrite the risk. The card supplies the flexibility. The plan supplies the predictable finish line with a defined payment amount.

Banks have been watching this evolution in their own transaction data for years. Now they’re acting on it, retrofitting a schedule onto a product built to avoid having one.



Chase Pay in 4 is the more revealing move. Eligible checking customers can split certain debit purchases between $50 and $400 into four interest-free payments after the fact. The bank puts the money back in the account and collects over eight weeks. That’s BNPL, delivered through the debit card and bank account Lucy already has. FIS is enabling the same thing through Affirm for its banks’ debit cardholders.

The card networks are laying the plumbing for everyone else. Installments can now be attached to existing debit and credit credentials, at purchase or after it. Flex credentials provide dynamic decisioning with every purchase. Certainty is becoming a feature inside a credential built for flexibility. In other words, half the mashup, arriving from the providers that defined the pay-later category.

Banks come to this new flavor of pay later with real structural advantages. They know the customer, hold the deposit account or the credit line, see the cash flows and own an app Lucy may open every day. Issuers have the flexibility half already, and they have it under a regulated bank charter.

Read More: Who Uses Credit to Buy Groceries? The Answer Might Surprise You

What most of them haven’t matched is the simplicity that made BNPL appealing to so many, including those with a wallet full of cards. A clear offer at the moment of decision. A visible total. A schedule that doesn’t require a calculator and a tour through the cardholder agreement. But bank installments are still mostly a post-purchase action: Buy first, find the plan second. The pure-plays never made Lucy do that.

Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna Are Adding Monthly Plans Alongside Pay-in-4

Affirm shows where this goes. Its 0% interest Pay in 4 sits alongside monthly plans that may carry interest depending on the purchase, the merchant and eligibility, plus promotional 0% financing that merchants fund. Afterpay runs three-, six-, 12- and 24-month options alongside Pay in 4. Klarna offers interest-free Pay in 4, Pay in 30 and longer monthly financing.

Read More: Buy Now, Pay Later Is Having Its Kleenex Moment

What we see is two sides converging on the same destination from opposite starting points. The card began with flexibility and is bolting on certainty. BNPL began with certainty and is bolting on flexibility. Neither one invented the whole package that consumers now say they want. Consumers have put those footprints in the sand, purchase by purchase, for years, and both sides are finally following those footsteps.

The Winner Will Unify Flexible Credit and Fixed Terms in One Account

There’s still work to do. Lucy needs one place to see her active plans. Lenders need visibility into obligations across providers. Total repayment cost needs to be on the screen before anyone says yes. Predictable payments stop being predictable when plans are stacked out of sight, which is a real risk. And that risk shrinks the moment the plans live under one roof instead of four.

Read More: The Strategic Value of Early Pay Later Visibility

This market will be won by putting flexibility and certainty in the same relationship and making the tradeoffs impossible to misread. Pay now. Pay in four. Pay monthly at 0% because a brand is funding it. Pay over a longer term at a stated cost. Carry a balance when the month demands it, and know what that costs too. Moral arguments about which form of credit is superior won’t settle it.

This market will be won by putting flexibility and certainty in the same relationship and making the tradeoffs impossible to misread.



So this isn’t banks versus BNPL, and it never really was Pay in 4 versus the credit card. It’s about assembling a more complete credit relationship out of two half-products. The card had flexibility and no finish line. BNPL had a finish line and no flexibility. Lucy has been carrying both in the same phone for years, doing the integration work herself.

Which is why Buy Now, Pay Later was never just about credit. Lucy had credit, from more than one place, before she ever opened an app. What she didn’t have was an answer to the only two questions she was actually asking at checkout. What does this cost me each month, and when am I done?

Answer both, on every purchase size, every time, and you have the relationship. Everyone else is selling her a workaround she’s already built without you.