Why the Offers Economy Is Broken
Picture a woman standing in the checkout line at her local grocery store, frantically thumbing through her phone looking for a promo code she was sure she had saved somewhere. Maybe it was one of the times you were standing behind her. The cashier waited. The line waited, though not very patiently. She eventually gave up, paid full price and walked away annoyed. But not at herself. At the store.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.