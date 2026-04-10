The $42 Billion Checkout Opportunity Hiding in Plain Sight
“Embedded Offers: The Billion-Dollar Opportunity Inside Recent Consumer Spending” is a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and FIS. Based on a Census-balanced survey of 2,754 U.S. consumers conducted from Feb. 12–March 4, 2026, the report examines how shoppers discover, evaluate and redeem offers across grocery, retail and restaurant purchases, and why so many available discounts fail to influence behavior at the moment of purchase.