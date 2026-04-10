The $42 Billion Checkout Opportunity Hiding in Plain Sight

Embedded Offers: The Billion-Dollar Opportunity Inside Recent Consumer Spending

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 2,754 U.S. consumers from Feb. 12 to March 4, 2026, and found that half of the offers presented to consumers at checkout are never seen, and therefore never redeemed. When offers, rewards and discounts are embedded into the customer journey, data finds that they can shape what consumers buy, where they chose to shop and the methods they use to pay.

Download “Embedded Offers: The Billion-Dollar Opportunity Inside Recent Consumer Spending,” done in collaboration with FIS, now.

Inside the April Report
  • Many shoppers never see available offers, and most who do still face multiple steps to redeem them. That gap is tied to an estimated $42.4 billion opportunity in recent consumer spending.
  • Consumers say that seeing all available discounts before checkout would affect what they buy, where they shop and which payment methods they choose.
  • Retailers and financial institutions emerge as the most trusted partners for embedded offers, but willingness to share data varies sharply by consumer segment.

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