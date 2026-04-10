The $42 Billion Checkout Opportunity Hiding in Plain Sight

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 2,754 U.S. consumers from Feb. 12 to March 4, 2026, and found that half of the offers presented to consumers at checkout are never seen, and therefore never redeemed. When offers, rewards and discounts are embedded into the customer journey, data finds that they can shape what consumers buy, where they chose to shop and the methods they use to pay.

Download “Embedded Offers: The Billion-Dollar Opportunity Inside Recent Consumer Spending,” done in collaboration with FIS, now.