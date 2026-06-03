Cover for the June 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence and FIS series, The Seamless Checkout Opportunity. Learn how smart checkout strategies can help merchants bridge the gaps in existing rewards systems to enhance consumer spending behavior.

Issuers Say Smart Checkout Could Rewrite Card Rewards

The Smart Checkout Opportunity: Why Issuers Are Ready For A Better Rewards System

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 70 card issuers and FinTechs to understand how they view smart checkout, a system that can apply eligible offers and rewards at the point of sale. The findings show that issuers are eager for a better rewards model, but they want control over targeting, funding and risk before they move.

Download “The Smart Checkout Opportunity: Why Issuers Are Ready For A Better Rewards System,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report in collaboration with FIS, for more.

Inside the June Playbook
  • Ninety percent of issuers are highly interested in adopting smart checkout. Issuers see it as making rewards more relevant as consumers choose how to pay.
  • Current rewards programs are falling short. Fewer than half of issuers say their existing incentives drive loyalty, card switching or spend timing.
  • Control, governance, data visibility, liability rules and caps on incentive exposure are key requirements when issuers are looking to implement smart checkout.

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