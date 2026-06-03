Issuers Say Smart Checkout Could Rewrite Card Rewards

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 70 card issuers and FinTechs to understand how they view smart checkout, a system that can apply eligible offers and rewards at the point of sale. The findings show that issuers are eager for a better rewards model, but they want control over targeting, funding and risk before they move.

Download “The Smart Checkout Opportunity: Why Issuers Are Ready For A Better Rewards System,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report in collaboration with FIS, for more.