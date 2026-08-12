FinCEN Killed the Beneficial Ownership Database but Banks Still Need the Data

Highlights
FinCEN’s retreat from domestic beneficial-ownership reporting does not remove banks’ obligation to understand who controls their customers; it shifts more of that burden from a centralized government database into private compliance infrastructure.
The real issue is not document collection but entity resolution. Banks increasingly need to connect owners, companies, addresses, counterparties and transaction histories into usable corporate identity graphs that can surface hidden relationships and changing risk.
The policy change could widen the compliance-capability gap between institutions. Large banks can build or buy sophisticated ownership intelligence, while smaller institutions may face rising dependence on third-party data providers just to reconstruct information the federal system was originally designed to standardize.
The federal government spent years building toward a centralized answer to one of banking’s oldest compliance questions: Who actually owns the company moving the money? Now, much of that answer is disappearing.