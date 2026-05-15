Why CFOs Are Getting Smart on B2B Card’s Identity Benefits

Highlights
Commercial card networks are becoming enterprise identity infrastructure, combining payments with bank-verified KYB/KYC, authentication and governance controls that help companies verify counterparties before funds move.
AI-driven fraud and vendor impersonation are pushing CFOs to prioritize trusted payment ecosystems that reduce fraud exposure, strengthen supplier verification and embed authentication directly into transaction flows.
CFOs increasingly see commercial cards as strategic infrastructure because they deliver richer transaction data, better visibility, automated reconciliation and stronger operational and working capital controls.
CFOs are asking more of their B2B payments. And for the first time, B2B payments can deliver. Digital innovations like virtual cards and embedded payments have transformed accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) from back-office functions into a dynamic cash flow management engine.