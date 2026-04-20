The Cyber Insecurity List: Why Hackers Are Logging in, Not Breaking In

Highlights
SaaS platforms, identity systems, vendors, integrations and other digitally interconnected relationships are becoming the primary entry point for cyber criminals rather than traditional networks.
A single compromised credential or vendor can grant wide access to the broader supply chain network, meaning companies can now inherit hidden, hard-to-manage risks from partners.
Threats are scaling fast as coordinated groups, AI tools and emerging tech are amplifying cyber risk impacts.
Cybercriminals ranging from state actors to industrialized ransomware syndicates are converging on the same strategic truth: the shortest path into a target is often through the digital relationships that help the target function.