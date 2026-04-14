AI Is Cracking Open Banking Before Quantum Gets the Chance 

Highlights
Frontier AI can rapidly discover and exploit vulnerabilities that once took experts months to uncover, accelerating both defensive security work and potential cyberattacks.
Complex, interconnected banking and payments infrastructure creates a large attack surface where a single AI-found flaw could trigger widespread, cascading disruptions.
As AI democratizes advanced cyber capabilities, it is increasing the scale and speed of attacks, making cyber risk a primary systemic concern that institutions must urgently adapt to.
The constraints of human expertise were what traditionally created a natural ceiling on the pace of cyber threats.