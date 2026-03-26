Breaking: Google Says Q-Day Coming, Migration Deadline Now 2029

Highlights
Google is warning that organizations must transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) by 2029, as quantum threats are closer than expected and data captured today could be decrypted in the future.
The risk isn’t just when “Q-Day” happens, but whether companies can complete a complex, multiyear overhaul of deeply embedded encryption systems in time.
While PQC standards already exist, most organizations lag due to slow, resource-intensive implementation, making this a timing and operational problem rather than a purely technical one.
For most executives, quantum computing still sits comfortably in the category of future disruption. Q-day, the moment when traditional encryption methods are rendered useless by quantum advances, is something important and inevitable, but still relatively distant.