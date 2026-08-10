Cybersecurity M&A Spree Maps the Next Attack Surface

Highlights
Identity security, consequently, is beginning to evolve from managing employees into managing every entity capable of taking an action inside an enterprise.
Cybersecurity M&A is becoming a map of the next attack surface: Buyers are concentrating on AI security, machine identities, browser protection and industrial systems as enterprise risk expands beyond traditional networks and endpoints.
The future security platform is about context: Consolidation is bringing identity, network, application, behavioral and operational data together so firms can determine who—or what—is acting, what it is doing and whether it should be trusted in real time.
Finance and payments are gearing up for a new future. And they’re spending big to do so.