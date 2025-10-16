Data Becomes the New Currency in B2B Payments

Industries are scrutinizing B2B payment methods to drive liquidity and resilience, Boost Payment Solutions Head of Customer Data and Insights Zach Lynn writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “Headlines That Will Shape the Close of 2025.”

This has been a year of seismic change. Geopolitical shocks and shifting trade flows have dominated the headlines in 2025. The payments industry, in particular, has been flooded with new technologies: blockchain, cryptocurrency, stablecoins and the relentless advance of AI, to name a few. Yet, amid all this noise, one priority has emerged as the clear winner for financial leaders across industries: maximizing working capital.

Regardless of enterprise size or vertical sector, organizations are rethinking how they pay and get paid. The need to unlock and extend working capital is universal. Freight and logistics companies are leveraging digital payment solutions to accelerate receivables and respond to market volatility. Healthcare organizations are adopting secure, transparent payment platforms to manage cash flow and invest in innovation. Manufacturers are seeking efficiency and flexibility to invest in equipment and manage inventory. These examples highlight a broader trend: every industry is scrutinizing B2B payment methods to drive liquidity and resilience.

Commercial card products are leading the charge. They offer a simpler, safer way to transact with the added benefits of both working capital extension and digitized reporting, which are game-changers for organizations where cash flow is king. At Boost Payment Solutions, we have seen firsthand how solutions like Boost 100 and Boost Intercept are helping companies streamline payments, reduce friction and gain greater control over cash flow. Boost 100 is helping buyers expand the use of their commercial card program to reach all suppliers on their AP file, even those that have historically been allergic to card acceptance. Boost Intercept automates complex payment flows, enabling seamless data exchange between buyers and suppliers and eliminating manual intervention. These multi-patented innovations are designed to meet the needs of a dynamic, digital-first economy, but the trend is bigger than any one provider or product. It is about a fundamental shift in mindset: payments are no longer just a back-office function but a strategic lever for growth and resilience.

Another headline that deserves attention is the rise of data exchange as non-negotiable. In today’s environment, seamless, secure data flows between buyers, suppliers and financial institutions are essential. Whether it is enabling real-time reconciliation or supporting advanced analytics, the ability to move and leverage data is now table stakes for any organization serious about optimizing working capital.

As we look ahead to 2026, I believe the winners will be those who cut through the noise and focus on what matters most: empowering their organizations with B2B payment solutions that maximize working capital, simplify processes and unlock new opportunities for growth. The future of payments is not just about the next big technology; it is about delivering real, measurable value to the bottom line.