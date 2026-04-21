It’s Level 3 or Bust as Visa’s Interchange Shift Rewires B2B Data

Highlights
Visa eliminated Level 2 incentives, making high-quality, verified Level 3 data the only way for B2B transactions to achieve lower interchange costs—raising fees for businesses with poor data.
The shift turns payments into a data challenge: companies must improve data accuracy, integration and governance since even small errors can increase costs.
Interchange costs are now more dynamic and less predictable, pushing CFOs to treat data capability as a strategic priority.
B2B payments are becoming a data-rich world. That’s creating new challenges for data-poor businesses.