How Visa Is Rewiring Bank Infrastructure for the AI Era

Highlights
Legacy core systems now directly constrain banks’ ability to deploy AI and respond to regulatory scrutiny.
Unlocking real-time data is central to personalization, compliance and speed to market.
Visa is using modular infrastructure and Pismo to help issuers modernize incrementally rather than waiting years for core replacement.
Watch more: The Edit With Visa’s Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore
Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore is the senior vice president and global head of issuing solutions at Visa, where she drives growth strategy globally.