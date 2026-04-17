The Riskiest Words in B2B: This Is How We’ve Always Done It

Highlights
Decision-makers can often prioritize “safe,” defensible choices over potentially better but riskier innovations, mirroring the old “no one ever got fired for buying IBM” mindset.
In B2B payments, this shows up as continued reliance on outdated methods, like checks, because they offer familiarity, control and shared accountability.
Payments are becoming central to growth and customer experience and companies that modernize payment systems gain an advantage.
Few phrases in corporate history have proven as durable as “no one ever got fired for buying IBM.” It is shorthand for something deeper: when stakes are high decision-makers often choose what protects their own position over what maximizes institutional value.