CFOs Ditch AI Features to Fix Broken Payment Flows

Highlights
AI has improved finance tasks (like invoice capture and anomaly detection), but workflows remain inefficient because companies layered AI onto outdated, fragmented systems instead of redesigning them.
The real bottleneck is not AI capability but poor system integration and organizational readiness — value now comes from rethinking entire workflows, not just improving individual steps.
The future is “touchless finance,” where unified, automated systems handle most processes end-to-end, with humans focusing only on exceptions, strategy and relationships.
The enterprise software landscape has sold finance leaders a simple promise: better automation would come from smarter machines.