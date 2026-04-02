The Enterprise AI Readiness Gap: What Company Data Reveals About the Real Barrier to Scale

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Decision makers at major businesses already know that artificial intelligence can deliver value. Skepticism among leaders at enterprises (companies with $1 billion or more in annual revenue) has basically evaporated. Now new data points to the next obstacle: an organization’s internal readiness.

The latest edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence Enterprise AI Report finds that more than seven in 10 executives at enterprise-level firms say internal constraints are holding back AI’s performance within their organizations. Conversely, only 11% blame the technology itself.

That means there’s a long way to go before enterprises are ready to use AI to its full potential. The typical executive surveyed said their business was facing four to five organizational barriers simultaneously. These include the quality of internal data, budget constraints and issues with internal approvals. There’s no quick fix. Unlocking the possibilities of AI will require addressing the tangle of these interconnected organizational barriers.

Amid the internal speed bumps, there’s a huge gap between executives’ confidence in their firms’ AI capabilities and the realities they’re facing. Ninety-nine percent of executives say their data governance standards and processes (the guardrails and ethical standards used to guide the development and deployment of data that’s often highly sensitive) support their use of enterprise AI. At the same time, 85% say their data is at least somewhat fragmented, making it tough to scale the technology. In principle, these companies have governance frameworks in place, but their overall infrastructure isn’t ready just yet to pave the way for organization-wide deployment.

This disconnect shows up in how enterprises are using the technology right now. AI is deeply embedded in data and technology functions, but it’s still in the early stages in other key areas such as human resources and finance. To push the value of enterprise AI to the next level, the technology must be scalable. For that to happen, enterprises need to connect the dots, align their teams and build infrastructure across the entire organization.

Key Findings

1. Internal readiness is the bottleneck.

More than seven in 10 executives say that constraints within their organizations limit their firms’ AI performance more than technology itself. Only 11% say the technology’s functionality and accuracy are the main sticking points.

2. There’s no quick fix: Enterprises face a tangle of interconnected, deeply rooted issues.

No single factor stands out as AI’s biggest obstacle. Instead, data quality (63%), governance processes (48%), budget constraints (49%) and unclear process ownership structures (46%) are all holding back the technology’s deployment. Executives cite four to five barriers on average, and when forced to pick their biggest obstacle, their answers are spread almost evenly across six core categories.

3. Leaders are confident that they’re ready for enterprise AI, but the infrastructure isn’t there yet.

Nearly all (99%) executives are very or extremely confident that their data governance supports enterprise-level AI. Yet 85% admit their data is fragmented or only moderately integrated and 63% cite data quality as a barrier. Theoretically, they have the systems in place, but it will be tough to leverage them until all the dots are connected.

AI Is Exceeding Expectations

We asked executives how new forms of AI have performed within their organizations compared with their expectations across a range of business goals. For every objective measured, a majority report that AI has performed better than expected.

The baseline: Across all business goals measured, not a single one fell below 62% of better-than-expected performance. AI is broadly delivering on its promises, which means organizational barriers are the main issue now.

Internal Readiness Is the Bottleneck

As PYMNTS Intelligence reported last September, the question of whether AI technologies can add value to enterprises has already been answered. This month’s data quantifies that conclusion. When asked whether organizational readiness or AI technology capabilities are the greater constraint on AI performance, 71% of senior technology executives point to their own organizations. Only 11% blame the technology.

This 7-to-1 ratio represents a decisive shift. The constraint is now the ability of billion-dollar organizations to rewire their people, processes and data readiness to harness what AI can do.

No Quick Fix

Enterprises face a tangle of interconnected, deeply rooted issues. When asked to identify organizational barriers limiting AI performance, executives didn’t point to a single topic. Instead, they cited an average of four to five barriers. Data quality (63%), budget limitations (49%) and governance processes (48%) were the three most common bottlenecks.

Meanwhile, the barriers that rank lowest tell an important story of their own. Few leaders are held back by a lack of trust in AI models (17%) or the need for clear evidence of return on investment (9%). Evidently, enterprises are confident in AI’s capabilities but are struggling with the organizational infrastructure needed to scale them.

No Silver Bullet

When executives were asked to identify the single most limiting factor, there was no consensus.

The most common barrier reported is integration with existing systems and workflows, but only 19% cited it as their biggest issue. The next-most cited hurdle was data quality, at 14%. Another common obstacle is change management (meaning the internal organizational work required to shift how people, teams and workflows operate around AI), at 12%. Tied with change management is confusion around internal ownership and accountability. Budget constraints also garnered 12%. Rounding out the top-most common difficulties, business-technology misalignment garnered 11%.

The relatively even dispersion across the top six categories, all falling between 11% and 19%, confirms there is no one silver-bullet solution. That’s because these barriers are interconnected. Fragmented data can’t be resolved without better integration, which requires governance coordination; governance, in turn, depends on clear ownership of AI-enabled processes.

Data quality and fragmentation is the most common barrier, but issues with integration are the most limiting. Improving the data doesn’t help much if that information can’t flow between systems.

AI Integration

AI has gained a foothold, but there’s a long way to go. The distance between the demand for and the reality of AI is apparent in the uneven way firms have rolled out the technology across different business functions. Advanced forms of AI, including large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI, are deeply embedded in only one area: data and technology. Specifically, 37% of enterprise leaders report fully integrating next-gen AI into their daily operations in this area, and another 46% have broadly deployed the technology for this function.

Enterprise processes related to growth and revenue (13% deeply embedded, 46% broadly deployed) and product and customer experience (11% and 34%, respectively) have achieved meaningful operational scale. But the majority of the enterprise remains in early stages. Payments and finance functions are further along than some areas, but have a long way to go, with 18% of firms embedding or broadly deploying next-gen AI in this area.

By contrast, HR and workforce management, corporate strategy, risk and compliance, and supply chain management are in the nascent stages. The adoption of next-generation AI tools is largely confined to the early, exploratory phase or limited pilots. These areas are where the readiness barriers are most visible.

Leveraging AI Capabilities

Leaders are confident they’re ready for enterprise AI, but the infrastructure isn’t there yet. By their own account, enterprises have put in the work to ensure strong AI governance systems are in place. But they haven’t organized their data in ways that would enable them to fully leverage those AI capabilities.

Nearly all (99%) senior technology leaders say they’re very or extremely confident that their data governance is sufficient to support enterprise-scale AI.

However, they’re less sure about their data infrastructure. Only 15% describe their data as mostly integrated, with few silos. Nearly two in three (65%) say their data is moderately integrated but that hurdles remain. Another 20% acknowledge data fragmentation across teams and systems. Overall, 63% of leaders cite data quality as an organizational barrier.

Clearly, data systems haven’t caught up. Firms’ confidence in their governance frameworks may mask the true scale of the integration challenges ahead.

Readiness gap: Firms may feel ready for AI because they’re confident their governance frameworks are in place. But fragmented data systems suggest many aren’t yet equipped to scale AI across the enterprise.

Closing the Readiness Gap

It’s clear that AI technology has, in a sense, outpaced the organizations deploying it. Leaders are nearly unanimous that AI delivers value, yet 71% acknowledge their own readiness is the binding constraint.

The gap between confidence and reality is stark, with firms feeling good about their governance capabilities even as 85% of data environments remain fragmented or only moderately integrated. Closing this gap requires moving beyond governance frameworks and policy documentation toward operational integration: the practical work of connecting disparate systems and teams so that AI can scale across the entire organization.

To achieve real AI readiness, enterprises must:

Stress-Test Governance Against Reality

A 99% confidence rate in data governance means nothing if most data environments are still siloed. Investigate whether governance frameworks translate into accessible data, reliable information pipelines and interoperability across the whole system. Policy documentation isn’t enough.

A 99% confidence rate in data governance means nothing if most data environments are still siloed. Investigate whether governance frameworks translate into accessible data, reliable information pipelines and interoperability across the whole system. Policy documentation isn’t enough. Prioritize Data Integration

Integration with existing systems is the top barrier to AI. Achieving that synthesis requires high-quality data, strong governance frameworks and clear workflows. Invest in applicable programming interface orchestration, unified data systems and cross-function connectivity before scaling new AI use cases.

Integration with existing systems is the top barrier to AI. Achieving that synthesis requires high-quality data, strong governance frameworks and clear workflows. Invest in applicable programming interface orchestration, unified data systems and cross-function connectivity before scaling new AI use cases. Tackle All the Barriers, Not Just One

With executives citing several barriers simultaneously, piecemeal problem-solving won’t work. Improve data quality, clarify responsibility, address talent gaps and rethink budgets in parallel to take full advantage of cross-functional AI operating models.

With executives citing several barriers simultaneously, piecemeal problem-solving won’t work. Improve data quality, clarify responsibility, address talent gaps and rethink budgets in parallel to take full advantage of cross-functional AI operating models. Shift the Conversation From “Does AI Work?” to “Are We Ready?”

Only 11% of enterprise leaders blame AI itself for limiting its own performance. The C-suite needs to redirect some of its energy away from vendor evaluation and model selection toward organizational design, process reengineering and the hard work of reshaping the workplace culture around the technology.

Methodology

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 65 verified senior technology executives at U.S.-based enterprises with at least $1 billion in annual revenue from Feb. 12–27, 2026. The companies span retail, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, eCommerce and marketplace sectors. All respondents are primary decision-makers or the most knowledgeable about AI strategy, adoption and operations.

Industry breakdown:

Industrial and manufacturing: 18.5%

Fleet and fuel: 13.8%

Retail trade: 13.8%

Construction and building: 12.3%

Food and beverage: 10.8%

Marketplace: 10.8%

Wholesale trade: 10.8%

eCommerce/eTailers: 9.2%

Annual revenue: