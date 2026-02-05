Why Businesses Are Replacing Checks With Virtual Cards and ACH

Highlights
Payments innovation in B2B is accelerating to match how today’s distributed, data-driven and constantly adapting businesses operate.
Supplier acceptance is becoming a flywheel, as modern vendors increasingly prefer digital payments for faster cash flow, easier reconciliation and fewer errors.
Virtual cards and ACH are reshaping payment strategy, enabling smarter, data-rich, context-driven routing where companies codify when to optimize for control, speed or cost instead of relying on one-size-fits-all methods.
B2B payments innovation tends to scale in lockstep with supplier acceptance.