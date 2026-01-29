ACH B2B Volume Hits 8.1 Billion Payments

ACH continued to replace checks in B2B payments in 2025, Nacha said Thursday (Jan. 29).

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

B2B volume on the ACH Network increased 9.9%, from 7.4 billion in 2024 to 8.1 billion in 2025, according to an infographic released Thursday by Nacha, which governs the ACH Network.

In addition, healthcare claim payments from insurers to medical and dental providers rose 7.3% and reached 548 million, Nacha said in a Thursday press release.

“Both of those statistics point to businesses large and small turning their backs on checks, a trend that only continues to grow,” Nacha President and CEO Jane Larimer said in the release. “Whether it’s a neighborhood dentist’s office or a multinational corporation, no business should be sending or receiving checks in 2026.”

These gains came in a year in which overall ACH Network volume increased by 4.9% and reached 35.2 billion payments, according to the infographic. The value of those payments increased by 7.9% and hit $93 trillion.

Same Day ACH payments grew as well. The volume of Same Day ACH payments increased by 16.7% to 1.4 billion, while the value of those payments rose 21.4% to $3.9 trillion, according to the release.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“These impressive results and new records show that the modern ACH Network is continuing to meet the needs of American consumers and businesses for safe, fast payments,” Larimer said.

Nacha said in October 2025 that it made five rule changes to improve the efficiency and ease of use of International ACH Transactions (IATs). Larimer said at the time that the U.S. ACH Network has supported cross-border ACH payments for decades and that the changes would make them easier and more efficient to use.

In June 2025, Nacha’s Payments Innovation Alliance updated two of the tools it offers to help financial institutions protect older Americans from financial fraud. The tools include an infographic that provides key statistics about the prevalence of elder financial exploitation, and a checklist to help banks and credit unions assist customers who may have been targeted by this type of fraud.

In April 2025, Nacha teamed up with ValidiFi to bolster bank account validation on its Phixius payments platform.