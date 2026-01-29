Supply Chain Stress Forces Buyers and Suppliers to Rethink Payment Terms

Highlights
B2B payments are becoming strategic, with better data and faster settlement aligning buyer-supplier incentives.
Siloed payment tools are giving way to embedded, interoperable platforms within ERP and accounting systems.
This year marks a turning point as supply chain volatility and new standards push companies toward collaborative partnerships and interoperable payment infrastructure.
Watch more: Need to Know: Boost Payment Solutions’ Daniel Artin
See More In: accounts payable, accounts receivable, automation, B2B, B2B Payments, Boost Payment Solutions, Digital Payments, digital transformation, faster payments, Featured News, Innovation, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video, virtual cards