How CFOs Can Put Some Numbers Against Payments Modernization

Highlights
Payments modernization improves liquidity, not just efficiency, as faster, more certain settlement can reshape cash flow and balance sheets even without big changes in headline metrics.
Traditional KPIs may miss the real impact, particularly DSO averages, which can hide gains from shrinking late and disputed receivables and improving cash predictability.
Modern tools reallocate working capital strategically, with virtual cards and automation speeding cash inflows and shifting financing risk, delivering real economic value.
Corporate money movement is no longer just about transferring value but unlocking it.