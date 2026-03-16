Veriff Warns Deepfakes Are Distracting Firms From the Real Identity Problem

Highlights
AI-powered fraud is rising, making identity verification a continuous trust infrastructure across the entire customer lifecycle, not just onboarding.
Modern identity systems rely on layered signals (device, network, biometrics and human review) rather than single checks, helping detect increasingly sophisticated fraud.
New risks are emerging, including AI agents and weak password-based authentication, underscoring the need for stronger, more accountable digital identity frameworks.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Veriff’s Hubert Behaghel
Hubert Behaghel is the chief technology officer at Veriff, an identity verification platform that helps businesses achieve greater levels of trust.
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