Fake Normal Is Becoming the New Fraud Threat

Highlights
Tools like voice authentication, selfies and behavioral biometrics are becoming unreliable because AI can now convincingly mimic human speech, appearance and even interaction patterns.
Instead of binary authentication (verified or not), systems will increasingly build ongoing trust scores based on behavior, devices and transaction patterns.
Tokenization is emerging as a key security layer in AI-driven payments by replacing sensitive card data with programmable tokens that have limits and rules.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Paymentology’s Tim Joslyn
Tim Joslyn is chief technology officer at Paymentology, a card issuing and processing platform for banks and FinTechs.
See More In: AI, AI Fraud, authentication, behavior analytics, Featured News, identity, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, tokenization, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: How Will AI Change Identity 2026