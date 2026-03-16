Visa Sees Check Fraud Spilling Into Faster Payment Scams

Highlights
Checks drive 30% of fraud losses even as digital payments grow, and they are 31 times more likely to be fraudulent than real-time transactions.
AI now powers both attack and defense, enabling criminals to alter checks at scale while Visa deploys image forensics and behavioral analytics to detect signs of fraud.
Fraud signals extend beyond paper, as behaviors detected in check scams help banks identify broader payment risks across cards and digital channels.
Watch more: Visa Protect With Visa’s Michele Herron
Michele Herron is the senior vice president and head of North America Value-Added Services at Visa.