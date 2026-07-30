Real-Time Payments Move Into More Markets and More Workflows

Highlights
Payments differentiation is shifting toward initiation, routing, reconciliation and the services banks can put around instant settlement.
South America illustrates how quickly a payment rail can move from an alternative payment method into commerce, financial inclusion and cross-border flows.
Instant payments can deliver measurable benefits, but ACH, cards, wires and checks remain formidable competitors.
Real-time payments are no longer waiting for a killer app. From Pix becoming an everyday payment method in Brazil to RTP and FedNow moving deeper into U.S. business payments, checkout and cross-border use cases, the rails are increasingly in place.
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B2B, B2B Payments, featured insights, Featured News, FedNow, News, Payments Intelligence, PYMNTS Intelligence, PYMNTS News, RTP, The Clearing House