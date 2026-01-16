Why ‘Good Enough’ Identity Checks Are Costing Financial Firms $34 Billion a Year
Financial institutions are expanding into digital channels, but many are relying on identity systems that were never designed for today’s scale of fraud. The result is a growing gap between confidence and reality, where “good enough” verification quietly erodes growth, trust and revenue. Download “When ‘Good Enough’ Isn’t Enough: Digital Identity Verification in the Age of Bots and Agents,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Trulioo, to learn more.