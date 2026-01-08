BNPL’s Next Act Is as Consumer Working Capital
In 2026, Buy Now, Pay Later stops being a checkout feature and becomes working capital for the modern middle class, replacing overdraft and late fees as the default way paycheck-to-paycheck consumers manage timing gaps between income and expenses.
BNPL’s next act is not about helping Gen Z buy more sneakers. It is about becoming the everyday liquidity tool consumers use to keep the lights on, the pantry stocked and the bills current, without feeding the overdraft and late-fee machines that have long filled that role.