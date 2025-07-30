JPMorgan Chase to Allow Credit Cards to Fund Coinbase Accounts

JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase partnered to make it easier for their mutual customers to buy cryptocurrency.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The companies expect to launch a new feature in the fall that will enable customers to use Chase credit cards to fund their Coinbase accounts, according to a Wednesday (July 30) press release.

They plan to add two more features in 2026: the ability to link Chase bank accounts to Coinbase wallets through JPMorgan’s API, and the ability to use points from Chase’s rewards program, Chase Ultimate Rewards, to fund their Coinbase account, per the release.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in empowering our customers to take control of their financial futures,” Melissa Feldsher, head of payments and lending innovation at JPMorgan Chase, said in the release. “By joining forces with Coinbase, we are enhancing the security and privacy of our customers’ data, allowing them to use their money and rewards in new and exciting ways.”

Max Branzburg, head of consumer and business products at Coinbase, said in the release that the partnership will “onboard the next generation of consumers into crypto.”

“Together, we are expanding choice and lowering barriers to entry for consumers to participate in the future of financial services on-chain,” Branzburg said.

In a Wednesday blog post, Coinbase said these new offerings will offer Chase’s more than 80 million customers faster, easier ways to access crypto.

“As the most trusted bridge from traditional finance to crypto, we’re always looking for more seamless options for customers to get into crypto and make economic freedom a reality for millions of Americans,” Coinbase said in the post. “This is just the beginning.”

The mainstreaming of digital assets has been one of the most significant developments in banking this year, PYMNTS reported in May.

JPMorgan Chase, long a crypto skeptic, now allows clients access to bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“We are going to allow you to buy it,” CEO Jamie Dimon said in May. “We’re not going to custody it. We’re going to put it in statements for clients.”

In July, it was reported that JPMorgan Chase was considering lending against its customers’ crypto assets, such as bitcoin and Ethereum.