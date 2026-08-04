FIS Deepens Its Banking Push With Payments and Issuing

Highlights
FIS says its issuing strategy is gaining traction with large financial institutions as renewals, new client wins and cross-selling reinforce the rationale behind the Total Issuing Solutions acquisition.
Banks continue spending on payments, fraud prevention, data and modernization projects even as broader technology budgets remain under scrutiny, according to management.
A lower Capital Markets outlook, driven by slower sales and delayed backlog conversion rather than weakening demand, overshadowed another solid quarter for Banking Solutions.
FIS management spent much of Tuesday morning (Aug. 4) talking about banking, issuing and payments growth.