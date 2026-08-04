AI Can Plan the Trip but Booking Holdings Wants the Transaction

Highlights
Booking Holding’s merchant platform now handles roughly 73% of gross bookings, giving it greater influence over checkout, settlement, refunds and the economics of multi-part trips.
Traffic from large language models remains below 1% of room nights, while AI is already lowering customer-service costs, improving supplier communications and reducing transaction friction.
Booking Holdings is combining loyalty, supplier connectivity, payments and AI to move beyond individual reservations and become the infrastructure coordinating the entire travel journey.
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) can recommend a hotel, assemble an itinerary or suggest a cheaper travel date. It cannot independently guarantee inventory, calculate cancellation terms, authenticate a customer, manage currency conversion or settle funds with multiple suppliers.