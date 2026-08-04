Payment Fraud Is Moving Upstream, and Visa Just Bought the Data to Follow It

Highlights
AI agents introduce autonomous decision-making, longer-running workflows and continuous data access, forcing banks to secure intent, permissions and context, not just credentials.
Visa’s BioCatch acquisition and Bank of America’s purchase of MDSec suggest the largest financial institutions view security expertise, behavioral data and AI-driven threat detection as strategic assets that must be owned rather than outsourced.
The companies that understand how customers behave before authorizing money movement will have the strongest defense against AI-enabled fraud and scams.
The payments industry’s brightest minds have built some of cybersecurity’s most sophisticated defenses around the moment money moves.
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acquisitions, artificial intelligence, Bank of America, Banks, Cybersecurity, data, fraud, News, PYMNTS News, Security, Visa