Frontier AI Finds Cracks in the Math Behind Bank Security

Highlights
Frontier AI models could discover weaknesses faster than financial institutions can identify dependencies, test replacements and migrate critical systems.
Banks must know where encryption is embedded across payments, APIs, cloud infrastructure, ATMs, mobile apps and legacy cores, and be able to replace it without years of disruption.
As AI accelerates cryptanalysis and quantum threats advance, banks and standards bodies will need to design security around smarter, faster-moving attackers rather than historical research timelines.
The traditional tête-à-tête that defines financial crime is one of technology.