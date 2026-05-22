Quantum and AI Are Breaking Trust Everywhere at Once

Highlights
The digital trust model built on encryption and authentication is weakening as quantum computing and AI-driven fraud expose systemic vulnerabilities.
Quantum threats and generative AI are accelerating risks like deepfakes, identity spoofing, ransomware and compromised supply chains.
Companies are responding with continuous verification tools such as zero-trust systems, decentralized identity, post-quantum cryptography and AI-based anomaly detection.
The Connected Economy has relied on a few supposedly stable assumptions as it scaled. One of the most crucial was that if systems could authenticate users, encrypt communications and validate transactions, trust would scale alongside connectivity.