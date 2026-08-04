Bretton AI CEO Wants Banks to Kick the AI Tool Habit
Watch more: Need to Know With Bretton AI’s Will Lawrence
Will Lawrence is the co-founder and CEO of Bretton AI, which helps banks and financial institutions run compliance, risk, fraud, lending and other back-office operations with AI.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.