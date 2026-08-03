AI Collapses Exploit Window in Crypto Wallet Hack

Highlights
A flaw in Coldcard’s wallet-seed generation reduced the randomness protecting some private keys, turning supposedly unreachable Bitcoin into a searchable target and contributing to theft running to the tens of millions of dollars.
Frontier AI can radically lower the cost and time required to find exploitable software flaws.
The broader risk is not that AI has broken cryptography, but that it is collapsing the window between vulnerability creation, discovery and exploitation, forcing financial institutions to move from periodic security reviews to continuous testing.
Bitcoin hardware wallets were supposed to protect digital assets without the need for users to trust an exchange, bank or other intermediary.