Crypto Is Coming for the Cubicle; Are Finance Teams Ready?

Highlights
Finance functions are undergoing modernization driven by blockchain and stablecoins, largely spurred by regulatory clarity and increasing corporate interest.
Companies are exploring tokenized instruments for faster settlement, cost efficiency and cross-border capabilities, with stablecoins emerging as a bridge between outdated financial systems and modern digital tools.
Finance teams are focusing on infrastructure readiness, compliance integration and redefining controllership to accommodate the unique features of digital assets.
Recent marketplace events, including a new White House report on digital assets released Wednesday (July 30), suggest a striking uptick in corporate appetite for cryptocurrency as chief financial officers (CFOs) and treasury teams eye stablecoins and crypto investments as a part of a digital strategy for their organizations.