Crypto Is Coming for the Cubicle; Are Finance Teams Ready?

Finance teams are focusing on infrastructure readiness, compliance integration and redefining controllership to accommodate the unique features of digital assets.

Companies are exploring tokenized instruments for faster settlement, cost efficiency and cross-border capabilities, with stablecoins emerging as a bridge between outdated financial systems and modern digital tools.

Finance functions are undergoing modernization driven by blockchain and stablecoins, largely spurred by regulatory clarity and increasing corporate interest.

Recent marketplace events, including a new White House report on digital assets released Wednesday (July 30), suggest a striking uptick in corporate appetite for cryptocurrency as chief financial officers (CFOs) and treasury teams eye stablecoins and crypto investments as a part of a digital strategy for their organizations.

With Wall Street warming to stablecoins and enterprise-grade custodianship maturing, digital assets are gradually shifting from speculative fringe to strategic financial infrastructure.

For example, the White House President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets’ report, titled “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” sets expectations for digital asset governance while signaling federal alignment on the need to facilitate innovation — particularly in payments infrastructure and tokenized financial instruments.

For CFOs, this can imply a shift from reactively watching developments to actively planning for integration.

Implications for Treasury and Liquidity Management

What’s set to potentially unfold is a deliberate integration of digital assets into corporate finance.

The modern treasury function is no longer just a capital gatekeeper. It’s becoming a strategic lever for speed and efficiency, particularly as uncertainty reigns. Tokenized instruments — such as regulated stablecoins, blockchain-based T-bills and programmable money — are now being evaluated for real-world use.

“Treasury has always been the last to modernize. Everything around it is digital — supply chains, CRMs, ERP systems — but cash management is stuck in the past. Stablecoins are kind of where the puck is going … but it’s still very early days,” Trovata CEO Brett Turner told PYMNTS in an interview.

“ERP systems and bank ledgers are like two separate universes,” Turner added. “Between them is the Grand Canyon, which we call reconciliation. Stablecoins can build a bridge.”

Strategic planning teams are being challenged to model an entirely new layer of financial infrastructure. From revenue recognition on tokenized contracts to the pricing implications of blockchain-enabled supply chains, financial planing and analysis teams are increasingly tasked with accounting for novel transaction rails and volatility profiles.

Stable Sea CEO Tanner Taddeo told PYMNTS in an interview that stablecoins in enterprise finance promise near-instant settlement, lower costs and global reach.

“Moving $10 [million] to $30 million across borders into exotic corridors typically takes three to five business days. With stablecoins, it can settle in four to eight hours,” Taddeo said.

“Every business has a stablecoin use case,” he added. “Whether it’s internal payroll, contractor payments or capital markets access. Form a tactical SWAT team to identify the right pilot.

Crypto Enters the Boardroom

For controllership teams, the digital asset conversation is deeply technical. Unlike traditional assets, crypto requires new accounting treatments, custody protocols and audit procedures. The lack of a universally accepted standard — should a stablecoin be classified as a cash equivalent, a financial instrument or an intangible asset? — can create operational friction.

Compliance teams are also navigating integration with Office of Foreign Assets and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) frameworks, ensuring that digital asset activities align with AML, KYC and sanctions compliance protocols. As crypto’s institutional footprint grows, so does the need for strong governance.

But that isn’t necessarily stopping CFOs. According to a survey by Deloitte of 200 CFOs, released Thursday (July 31), “only 1% of CFOs do not envision using stablecoin in the long-term.” Meanwhile, 23% said their treasury department is likely to accept cryptocurrency as payment or purchase it as an investment within the next two years, as did 39% of CFOs working at companies with $10 billion in revenues and up.

For CFOs, the question is no longer “should we adopt crypto?”

It’s: “How do we build a financial system that’s ready for what comes next?”