White House Crypto Report Says Stablecoins Necessary for Dollar Dominance

Highlights
The Trump administration published a report proposing a structured crypto regulatory framework, promoting innovation, protecting users’ rights and opposing a U.S. CBDC.
The report backs legislation like the CLARITY Act to clarify asset classification and urges regulatory neutrality — aiming to legitimize crypto while preserving the dollar’s dominance and systemic stability.
Despite efforts to integrate crypto into the financial system, concerns remain over ethics and deposit displacement risks.
On Wednesday (July 30), the White House released its long-awaited report on digital asset policy, marking one of the most concerted federal efforts yet to bring structure to the cryptocurrency sector.