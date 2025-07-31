Stablecoins Get a Seat in the C-Suite

Highlights
Stablecoins can enable near-instant cross-border settlements, reduce counterparty risk and improve cash flow visibility — addressing long-standing inefficiencies in global money movement for enterprise treasury teams.
Existing ERP and treasury systems are not yet built for blockchain-based transactions, and many CFOs remain wary due to regulatory uncertainty, lack of FDIC insurance and the need for balance sheet clarity.
In regions with weak banking infrastructure, stablecoins are already delivering value, while early adopters in corporate finance explore use cases like payroll, vendor payments and capital markets.
Watch more: How Stablecoins Are Transforming Enterprise Financial Strategy
See More In: CFO, Cryptocurrency, faster payments, Featured News, Global Payments, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Stable Sea, stablecoins, Summer School Series 2025, Trovata, video