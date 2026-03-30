AI Takes On the Spam Call Epidemic
Every day, millions of consumers feel their phones buzz with yet another spam call, a problem that continues to grow despite years of regulation and filtering tools. According to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, Americans received 29.6 billion robocalls in 2025, showing how persistent and industrialized the issue has become. What appears as a random nuisance is increasingly powered by structured infrastructure, where large-scale networks, not individual actors, drive fraud at volume.