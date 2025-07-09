4 Questions CFOs Need to Ask as Wall Street Embraces Stablecoins

Highlights
Stablecoins are gaining traction in traditional finance, as evidenced by BNY Mellon’s custody role for Ripple’s RLUSD, signaling that these digital assets are being taken seriously beyond the crypto sphere.
Despite their potential benefits — especially for cross-border payments — stablecoins remain poorly understood, encompassing a wide range of governance models, collateral types and legal structures.
For CFOs, the key question is not whether to adopt stablecoins but how and under what conditions, requiring clear risk assessments, governance scrutiny, and operational preparedness as stablecoins begin to appear in real-world financial workflows.
It’s a familiar story in finance: new asset class emerges, technologists overpromise, regulators hesitate, and suddenly someone in the CFO’s office has to take a meeting about it.