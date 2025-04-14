If Stablecoins Are Money’s Future, Why Aren’t They More Spendable?

Highlights Despite their advantages of speed, low cost and borderless capabilities, in order to cross the “acceptance chasm” stablecoins must become interoperable, easy to spend and trusted. Without a comprehensive federal framework, institutional and enterprise adoption remains hesitant. While back-end infrastructure for stablecoin transactions is maturing, adoption hinges on solving front-end challenges like merchant acceptance, user experience and fiat integration.

Money is approaching, or has already passed, an inflection point, depending on who you ask.

Fundamentally, it is the simple fact that payments have at a minimum two sides which each must be appeased that remains core to the scalability of any payment innovation.

Look no further for proof than the stablecoin landscape. The long-term vision for stablecoins held by many proponents is for the blockchain-based payment apparatus to ultimately become itself a layer of programmable financial infrastructure, where money is open, interoperable and embedded into software.

But for that future to arrive, crypto builders, regulators, and institutions must come together and solve the last mile by making spending stablecoins as natural and trusted as sending a message.

Stablecoins, a16z’s crypto fund founder Chris Dixon wrote in a recent post, must now pass through their “WhatsApp moment,” with stablecoin transactions not just working well on the back end, but becoming invisibly useful to billions of users on the front end.

After all, without being spendable in the real economy or interoperable with the systems people already use, stablecoins could risk stalling before reaching mass adoption. While the infrastructure may be being laid, the bridge to everyday stablecoin utility has yet to be fully built.

Crossing the Acceptance Chasm

Stablecoins, cryptocurrencies designed to hold a consistent value that are typically pegged to a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar, could potentially reshape the way businesses and individuals think about digital payments. Built on decentralized blockchain infrastructure, stablecoins can offer fast, low-cost and borderless transactions without the friction of traditional intermediaries. For a growing base of global users, this isn’t theoretical but is already transforming how money is stored and moved.

But despite the growing, and massive throughput, of stablecoins, their mainstream adoption remains elusive. This is particularly true in regions with established banking systems.

After all, stablecoins excel in theory and even in back-end finance, but most end users don’t interact with money in the abstract. They engage through apps, devices and point-of-sale terminals. For stablecoins to reach their tipping point moment, the consumer and merchant experience must match or exceed the simplicity and ubiquity of current systems like Venmo, Stripe or credit card terminals.

This means solving three interrelated challenges: merchant acceptance; onboarding and offboarding; and user interface and stablecoin wallet user experience (UX).

Credit card networks didn’t reach ubiquity by being technically elegant. They scaled because merchants had the incentive, tools and support to accept them. Stablecoins need a parallel evolution.

The next step is interoperability: making sure a merchant doesn’t need to care what chain a stablecoin lives on or whether it’s USDC, USDT, or another issuer. Just as merchants don’t need to understand ACH routing to accept a Visa card, they shouldn’t need to understand gas fees or smart contracts to accept digital dollars.

Regulation as a Catalyst, Not a Roadblock

If stablecoins are to be truly useful as everyday money, they need to be spendable and not just storable. That’s the “acceptance dilemma”: until stablecoins are broadly accepted at merchants, online platforms or for B2B or peer-to-peer payments, they could remain mostly a tool for value storage or transfer, not true currency.

At the same time, value of a currency is proportional to how easily people can enter and exit it. In most developed economies, people keep their wealth in bank accounts, not digital wallets. That means for stablecoins to be useful, they must integrate cleanly with fiat onramps (like Stripe or PayPal) and off-ramps (such as direct bank deposits or card withdrawals).

The regulatory conversation looms large in any discussion of stablecoins, and within the U.S., the creation of a federal framework governing stablecoins is important for industry confidence, Chainalysis Co-founder and CEO Jonathan Levin said in an interview with PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster published April 7.

“Without a federal framework, it is incredibly difficult for financial services firms and international enterprises to really get comfortable in using stablecoins at scale,” Levin said.

While millions now hold and transfer stablecoins, few can spend them directly. Clearer frameworks could accelerate institutional adoption and encourage banks, FinTechs and platforms to integrate stablecoins without fear of regulatory enforcement and with third-party risk mitigated.

For example, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda said last month that the regulator has changed how it regulates digital assets, while embattled crypto platform Binance has reportedly met with U.S. government officials to discuss relaxing the requirements around a government-appointed monitor overseeing company’s compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) laws.

Ultimately, stablecoins are poised to revolutionize global money transfers by reducing costs and eliminating intermediaries. But they’ll need to crack the acceptance dilemma to truly scale and change things.