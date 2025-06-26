Stablecoins ‘Perform Poorly’ as Money and Could Face Uphill Payments Battle

Highlights
Mastercard, Visa, Fiserv and Stripe are integrating stablecoin functionality, signaling that traditional finance views stablecoins as a viable tool for global payments, despite existing challenges.
Central banks and regulators argue stablecoins fail key tests of money and raise concerns over their use in illicit finance, lack of interoperability, and poor user experience.
Compliance complexities, technical fragmentation across blockchains, and a steep learning curve for mainstream users continue to hinder stablecoins’ evolution.
When Mastercard announced Monday (June 23) that it is partnering with Paxos to advance the Global Dollar Network, the move added more weight to stablecoin payments, a trend reshaping financial infrastructure.
