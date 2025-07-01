Circle and Deutsch Bank’s Crypto Custody Announcements Put KYC/AML Under Spotlight

Highlights
Crypto custody is becoming a regulatory battleground, as traditional institutions like Deutsche Bank and FinTechs like Circle enter the space.
Custodians are becoming crucial gatekeepers, with increasing expectations for KYC, AML, and other regulatory standards that mirror traditional finance.
The line between crypto and traditional finance is blurring, raising questions about whether crypto can build its own trust-based infrastructure or if traditional banks will dominate with their superior compliance frameworks and regulatory readiness.
Crypto has long been, and still can be, a safe haven for bad actors. That simple fact has long made digital asset custody a thorny issue.