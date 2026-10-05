Nubank Alum Launches Decade to Give Money an AI Copilot

Highlights
A Nubank alum raised $85 million, the largest seed round in Latin American history, to build Decade, an AI investment adviser that CEO Vitor Olivier says will deliver “self-driving money.”
Decade charges a flat fee of about $40 a month instead of earning commissions. It uses open banking to review a customer’s full finances and keeps human advisers available for major decisions.
Newer AI capabilities and stronger reasoning made the platform possible after Olivier’s first prototype stalled. Early usage data shows customers act on its recommendations, with the chance of holding a flagged asset falling from about 20% to 2%.
Watch more: Monday Conversation With Decade’s Vitor Olivier
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Vitor Olivier is CEO and co-founder of Decade, an AI-native wealth advisory startup.
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