AI Agents Knock. Retailers Decide How Wide to Open the Door.

Highlights
Retailers are drawing different lines on AI agents. QVC lets agents complete purchases, Tapestry sells through Google’s AI tools but keeps agents off its own checkout, and Amazon blocks outside agents while it builds its own.
Walmart is betting it can let AI in without giving the customer away. When a shopper picks a Walmart item inside Gemini, Walmart’s Sparky agent takes over the basket.
About 61 million U.S. consumers start shopping research with AI. Yet 59.7% of the most recent AI-assisted purchases still closed on Amazon’s own website.
Retailers are drawing different lines on how far artificial intelligence (AI) shopping agents can go on their sites. Amazon blocks outside agents while it builds its own. QVC lets agents complete purchases. Walmart lets Google’s Gemini surface its products, then hands the basket to its own Sparky assistant.