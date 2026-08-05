Shopify’s AI Traffic Triples as Shoppers Skip the Search Bar
The agentic shopping shift is most visible at Shopify. Artificial intelligence (AI)-referred traffic to Shopify stores tripled year over year in the second quarter, and orders through those AI channels tripled right along with it. New buyer orders from AI channels are arriving at nearly twice the rate of other channels, President Harley Finkelstein said on the earnings call Wednesday (Aug. 5). The company posted another strong quarter, with revenue up 34% year over year, according to company materials.