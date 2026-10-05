AI Agents Get to Work in Retail
Retail competition used to happen on shelves and screens. AI agents are moving it to data feeds and API endpoints. The retailer with the most machine-readable, real-time product data is the one the agent recommends. Everything else is a visibility problem. That shift is already underway. AI agents are personalizing recommendations, auto-replenishing inventory, and completing purchases without a human click. The question for every retailer is not whether agents are coming. It is whether their systems are ready to be found when they arrive.