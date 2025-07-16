Citi, JPMorgan Tell Investors Stablecoins Core to Future Payments Strategy

Highlights
Citi and JPMorgan placed stablecoins and tokenized money at the heart of their long-term strategies for cross-border payments and treasury modernization during earnings calls this week.
The GENIUS Act, which aims to regulate stablecoins and define their asset backing, is a catalyst for banks’ deeper involvement.
While stablecoins are public-facing and issued by nonbanks, tokenized deposits are private, bank-issued digital assets built for institutional use.
The popular topic from this week’s big bank earnings isn’t merger and acquisition activity or net interest margins. It’s stablecoins and tokenized money.