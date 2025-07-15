Jane Fraser: Citi Ready to Disrupt Itself With Tokenized Treasury Tools

Highlights
CEO Jane Fraser highlighted the bank’s commitment to innovation, particularly through its Citi Token Services platform, which enables real-time, blockchain-based treasury and liquidity management.
In Q2 2025, Citi retired 211 legacy systems, implemented a strategic global loan platform, and dramatically scaled its generative AI tools, including 740,000 code reviews weekly.
Citi reported record revenues in its Services and Markets segments, driven by cross-border activity, fixed income, and equities. Personal Banking also grew, though credit losses in retail cards remain elevated but manageable.
Times of uncertainty can require a transformation agenda. Even across industries like financial services where institutions tend toward incumbency and not agility.