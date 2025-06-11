CLARITY Act Advances to Full US House After Committee Votes

The CLARITY Act, which aims to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets in the U.S., is set to be considered by the full U.S. House of Representatives after being advanced by two House committees Tuesday (June 10).

The bill (H.R. 3633) was advanced by both the House Financial Services Committee and the House Agriculture Committee.

“Receiving bipartisan support, H.R. 3633, the CLARITY Act of 2025, has been reported favorably out of the Committee,” the House Committee on Agriculture said in a Tuesday post on X.

The House Agriculture Committee passed the bill by a vote of 47 to 6, while the House Committee on Financial Services passed the same bill by a vote of 32 to 19, French Hill, R-Arkansas, who is the chairman of the Financial Services Committee and the sponsor of the CLARITY ACT, said in a Wednesday press release.

“Blockchain technology and digital assets are reshaping the future of American finance — one that includes a more secure, decentralized and inclusive system,” Hill said in the release. “Congress has a historic opportunity to provide the clear regulatory framework needed to unlock this innovation.”

House Committee on Agriculture Chairman GT Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, said in the release: “Today’s bipartisan votes advancing this bill out of our respective committees proves that the timing is ripe to advance common sense legislation that will finally bring certainty to the digital asset space.”

An opponent of the bill, Maxine Waters, D-California, ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, dubbed it the “CALAMITY Act” in a Tuesday press release.

“Republicans are jamming through the ‘CALAMITY Act,’ which not only legitimizes Trump’s corruption, but also creates enormous loopholes that expose investors to fraud and weakens our national security,” Waters said in the release. “This bill is bad for startups, giving even more power to megabanks and crypto giants. And, despite the industry’s request for clarity, this bill creates vague new definitions that will result in endless litigation.”

The CLARITY Act was introduced in May by Hill and was co-sponsored by five Republicans and three Democrats.

A one-pager released at the time by the House Financial Services Committee said the bill will protect consumers, foster the development of digital asset projects, and provide clarity to customer-facing digital asset firms.